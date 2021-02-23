SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 345.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

