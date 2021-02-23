SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

