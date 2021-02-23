SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 711,876 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 711,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIOP. David Loasby bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 155.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

