Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Cameron Fox 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th.

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

