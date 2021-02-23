Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

