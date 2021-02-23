Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $85.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,296.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,262. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,250.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

