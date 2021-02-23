Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,250.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

SHOP opened at C$1,742.26 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$435.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,900.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,589.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,406.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.69. The firm has a market cap of C$212.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 672.69.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

