Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.24. The firm has a market cap of C$895.64 million and a PE ratio of -36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.65.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

