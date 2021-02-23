Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 17.4%

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.90. 596,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 569,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

