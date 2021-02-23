Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,211 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,605,000 after buying an additional 71,235 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

