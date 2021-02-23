Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after purchasing an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 378,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.40 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

