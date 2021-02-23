Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 251,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,803. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $61.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.