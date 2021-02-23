Sigma Planning Corp Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.50. 726,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.40. The company has a market cap of $750.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

