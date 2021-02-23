Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 18,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,630. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

