Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,001 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $9.62 on Tuesday, hitting $266.23. 456,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.56 and a 200 day moving average of $275.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

