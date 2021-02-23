Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384,177 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $604,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $223.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.