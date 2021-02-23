Simple Software Solutions Price Down 14.1% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $131,336.55 and $37.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,652,158 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

