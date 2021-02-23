Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLCN opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $50.48.

