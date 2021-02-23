Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $91.48

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.48 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.17). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,613,343 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The stock has a market cap of £966.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.84.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £409,500 ($535,014.37). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,065 shares of company stock worth $289,988,110.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.