SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 6491411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Specifically, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

