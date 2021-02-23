Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,751,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake stock opened at $269.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.