Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

