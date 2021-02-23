SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $645.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

