SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,177,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.