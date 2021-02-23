SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $112.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.