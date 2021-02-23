Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,116 ($40.71) on Tuesday. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,072.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,740.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

