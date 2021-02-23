Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $27.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 149,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

