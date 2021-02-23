Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties Plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

