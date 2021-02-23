Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

