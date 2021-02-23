Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $268.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.53, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.70.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

