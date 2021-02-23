Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $138,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.70.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ traded down $19.85 on Tuesday, hitting $248.23. 169,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.34. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

