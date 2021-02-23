Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $268.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.34. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

