Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

