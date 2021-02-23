Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SMP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,031. The stock has a market cap of $925.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.