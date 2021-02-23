Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,862 shares of company stock worth $31,763,881 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $400.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

