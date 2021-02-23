Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 738 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.40. 2,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,544. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $195.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

