Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.75. 60,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,900. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

