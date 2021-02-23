Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 929 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MKTX traded up $10.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,642. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.24 and a 200 day moving average of $525.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

