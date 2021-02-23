Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. 16,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,760. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

