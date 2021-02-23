State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,469 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Etsy worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $213.12 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.