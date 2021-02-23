State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.85.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.