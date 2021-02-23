State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,909 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of TransUnion worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

