State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.47 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,548,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

SUI opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $172.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

