State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Waters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $62,130,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $279.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

