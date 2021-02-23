State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 34,443 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 77.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.