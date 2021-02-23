State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $250.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $264.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

