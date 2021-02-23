State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 268,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

FHN stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

