State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.78 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

