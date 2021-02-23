State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 547,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 302,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $912,830 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

