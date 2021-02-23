State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.69% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $463.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

